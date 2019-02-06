Anne Arundel County School District Responds To Racist Snapchat Against High School Basketball Team

A Maryland High School student is accused of sharing a racist Snapchat post online because her school lost a basketball game by one point.

“It was deplorable,” parent Jason Doyle told WJZ. “Kids these days and even adults shouldn’t be talking like that.”

In the school’s parking lot, a student told WJZ that he knew the girl and forgives her.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I feel nowadays we should just let stuff go like that,” said Robert McDonald. “but I know she is going to get a punishment and all that and that’s understandable.”

A school spokesperson reportedly said that kind of behavior and language goes against the district’s beliefs.

Anne Arundel County has experienced several incidents where officials have had to address allegations of racism in schools.

At Chesapeake High, a student reportedly displayed a Confederate flag in his vehicle and nooses were found at Chesapeake Bay and Crofton Middle School.

Last week, the superintendent reportedly kicked off meetings to address the ongoing problem.

“It makes me both very angry and very sad that, in 2019, we’re having to have these conversations,” Superintendent George Arlotto told the station. “but we know that we have to do this on behalf of our kids.”

But after this latest incident, African-American leaders said that they want change now.

“We’ve been very appreciative of the work that Doctor Arlotto has done up to this point,” said Carl Snowden. “but again, enough is enough and if Doctor Arlotto is not able to get a handle on this and address this issue, then it’s time to find a new superintendent.”

Celebrity High School Dropouts 26 photos Launch gallery Celebrity High School Dropouts 1. Lil Wayne 1 of 26 2. Eminem 2 of 26 3. Drake 3 of 26 4. Andre 3000 4 of 26 5. Fantasia 5 of 26 6. Chaka Khan dropped out of school and now has a foundation that helps disadvantaged youth receive a quality education. PR 6 of 26 7. 50 Cent was expelled from high school in the 10th grade for possession of crack and got his G.E.D. while in jail. (AP) 7 of 26 8. Mary J. Blige dropped out of high school in the 11th grade and still regrets it. (AP) 8 of 26 9. Bill Cosby dropped out of high school and eventually joined the Navy where he earned his high school diploma. (AP) 9 of 26 10. Tyler Perry dropped out of high school when he was 16 but eventually earned his G.E.D. (AP) 10 of 26 11. Robert DeNiro was a high school dropout. At age 68 was given an honorary doctorate of fine arts from Bates College. AP 11 of 26 12. Berry Gordy dropped out of high school to pursue a boxing career. Apparently, he was better at music than in the ring. 12 of 26 13. Aretha Franklin dropped out of high school at age 15 and received an honorary degree from Princeton at age 70. (AP) 13 of 26 14. Pink dropped out of high school around age 15 but got her G.E.D. in 1998. (AP) 14 of 26 15. Jay Z dropped out of high school and starting dealing drugs before finding salvation & money in hip hop. (AP) 15 of 26 16. Chris Rock dropped out of high school at age 17 to pursue his dream of being a comedian. He later got his G.E.D.(AP) 16 of 26 17. Oscar winning actor Sidney Poitier dropped out of school at age 13 to help his father tend to the tomato farm.(AP) 17 of 26 18. Whoopi Goldberg struggled with dyslexia and out of frustration dropped out of school at age 17. (AP) 18 of 26 19. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Bowie & his wife Supermodel Iman both dropped out of high school.(AP) 19 of 26 20. Rapper, actor & author LL Cool J dropped out of high school to record his debut album.(AP) 20 of 26 21. Mark Wahlberg recently admitted to being a high school dropout, but is planning on getting his G.E.D. (AP) 21 of 26 22. Tracy Morgan dropped out of high school to pursue his dream of becoming a comedian.(AP) 22 of 26 23. Johnny Depp dropped out of school at age 15 to become a rock star. career. We're guessing acting was his backup plan.(AP) 23 of 26 24. Jessica Simpson dropped out of high school her senior year to pursue her music career. She later got her G.E.D.(AP) 24 of 26 25. Olympic Gold Medalist George Foreman dropped out of high school and joined the Job Corps where he learned how to box. (AP) 25 of 26 26. Quentin Tarantino dropped out of school at age 16 to pursue his dreams of acting. (AP) 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity High School Dropouts Celebrity High School Dropouts

Anne Arundel County School District Responds To Racist Snapchat Against High School Basketball Team was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com