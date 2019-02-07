Magic Baltimore Talks Free HIV Testing For National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Today is the 19th Annual Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Baltimore County is offering free testing at select branches.
Dr. Gregory Branch, Director of Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services stopped by Magic Baltimore to talk about free testing options for folks in Baltimore County. Check out their conversation below.
If you can’t go today, see below for when HIV testing is going on at the branch closest to you.
Baltimore Highlands—Lansdowne Health Center
3902 Annapolis Road
Baltimore, Maryland 21227
Phone: 410-887-1003
HIV Testing (ClearView)
First and third Thursdays of each month
Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon
Results in 20 to 40 minutes
Drumcastle Government Center
6401 York Road, Third Floor
Baltimore, Maryland 21212
Phone: 410-887-BCHD (2243)
HIV Testing (Oral)
Every Monday and Wednesday of each month
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Results in 20 to 40 minutes
Eastern Family Resource Center
9150 Franklin Square Drive
Baltimore, Maryland 21237
Phone: 410-887-0400
HIV Testing (Oral)
Every Thursday of each month
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Results in 20 to 40 minutes
HIV and STI Testing (Blood Draw)
Every Thursday of each month, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Every fourth Thursday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Results in two weeks
Essex Health Center
201 Back River Neck Road
Baltimore, Maryland 21221
Phone: 410-887-0246
HIV Testing (Oral)
First and third Thursdays of each month
Time: 2 to 7 p.m.
Results in 20 to 40 minutes
Liberty Family Resource Center
3525 Resource Drive
Randallstown, Maryland 21133
Phone: 410-887-0600
HIV Testing (Oral)
Second and fourth Mondays of each month
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Results in 20 to 40 minutes
Towson Health Center
1046 Taylor Avenue
Baltimore, Maryland 21286
Phone: 410-887-2437
HIV Testing (Oral)
First and third Mondays of each month (walk-in clinic)
First and third Wednesdays of each month (appointment only clinic)
Time: Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Call 410-887-2437 to schedule an appointment
People reserve their appointment slot by using a password, not their name
Woodlawn Health Center
1811 Woodlawn Drive
Woodlawn, Maryland 21207
Phone: 410-887-1332
HIV Testing (Oral)
Third Wednesday of each month
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Results in 20 to 40 minutes
HIV and STI Testing (Blood Draw)
Every Tuesday of each month
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Results in two weeks
Oral testing is also available during this clinic upon request
