Magic Baltimore Talks Free HIV Testing For National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Today is the 19th Annual Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Baltimore County is offering free testing at select branches.

Dr. Gregory Branch, Director of Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services stopped by Magic Baltimore to talk about free testing options for folks in Baltimore County. Check out their conversation below.

If you can’t go today, see below for when HIV testing is going on at the branch closest to you.

Baltimore Highlands—Lansdowne Health Center

3902 Annapolis Road

Baltimore, Maryland 21227

Phone: 410-887-1003

HIV Testing (ClearView)

First and third Thursdays of each month

Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon

Results in 20 to 40 minutes

Drumcastle Government Center

6401 York Road, Third Floor

Baltimore, Maryland 21212

Phone: 410-887-BCHD (2243)

HIV Testing (Oral)

Every Monday and Wednesday of each month

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Results in 20 to 40 minutes

Eastern Family Resource Center

9150 Franklin Square Drive

Baltimore, Maryland 21237

Phone: 410-887-0400

HIV Testing (Oral)

Every Thursday of each month

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Results in 20 to 40 minutes

HIV and STI Testing (Blood Draw)

Every Thursday of each month, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Every fourth Thursday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Results in two weeks

Essex Health Center

201 Back River Neck Road

Baltimore, Maryland 21221

Phone: 410-887-0246

HIV Testing (Oral)

First and third Thursdays of each month

Time: 2 to 7 p.m.

Results in 20 to 40 minutes

Liberty Family Resource Center

3525 Resource Drive

Randallstown, Maryland 21133

Phone: 410-887-0600

HIV Testing (Oral)

Second and fourth Mondays of each month

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Results in 20 to 40 minutes

Towson Health Center

1046 Taylor Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21286

Phone: 410-887-2437

HIV Testing (Oral)

First and third Mondays of each month (walk-in clinic)

First and third Wednesdays of each month (appointment only clinic)

Time: Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Call 410-887-2437 to schedule an appointment

People reserve their appointment slot by using a password, not their name

Woodlawn Health Center

1811 Woodlawn Drive

Woodlawn, Maryland 21207

Phone: 410-887-1332

HIV Testing (Oral)

Third Wednesday of each month

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Results in 20 to 40 minutes

HIV and STI Testing (Blood Draw)

Every Tuesday of each month

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Results in two weeks

Oral testing is also available during this clinic upon request

