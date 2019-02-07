Jazzy Report: This May Be The Strangest Thing To Happen In A Store

02.07.19
A man in Alabama was arrested after doing what could very easily be called the strangest thing that has ever happened in a store. He walked in and went to the condom section where he began talking to himself. After a little while he dropped his pants and began to try on all of the different types of condoms. When police arrived he began yelling that he couldn’t figure out which ones were the best kind.

