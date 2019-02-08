Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

If the promise of a Kanye West performance at a Monday New York Fashion Week event is luring folks in, they’re about to be highly disappointed. An unknown man claiming to rep ‘Ye fleeced an event planner out of $900,000 for a promised appearance by the rapper and forged his signature to boot.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ, a guy Ye knew secretly contacted Philipp Plein, who is staging a big New York Fashion Week event this coming Monday. The guy misrepresented himself to Plein as Kanye’s rep and began negotiations for Kanye to perform … at a STEEP price.

Plein apparently fell for it hook, line and sinker, and they made a deal wherein Kanye would supposedly pocket 7 figures and, in return, he would perform at the NYFW show.’

It gets worse. We’re told the guy forged Kanye’s name on the contract and then had a $900,000 advance wired to an account … which the guy promptly cleaned out.

The man who falsely claimed to be Kanye’s rep is said to be a former affiliate of G.O.O.D. Music, so maybe he won’t be too hard to find in the end.

—

Photo: WENN

NYFW Show Planner Fleeced Out Of $900K Due To Kanye West Imposter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: