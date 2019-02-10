CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over Beef Patties

Leave a comment

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.”

That was definitely the case for a New York City woman who’s wanted by police for taking a bat to a Bronx restaurant’s window after they ran out of beef patties.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to CBS New York, the incident unfolded on January 15th just after 4 p.m. the Back Home Restaurant on East 169th Street in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx.

The restaurant’s owner said when they delivered the bad news, the woman threw the money at the employee for what she purchased, grabbed the bag out of her hand and walked out. She then came back with an aluminum bat and smashed the store’s window and glass front door before running off for the final time.

“If something could do something like that over a beef patty, they’re capable of doing something else,” said restaurant owner Simone Johnson.

The disgruntled customer reportedly caused more than $2,000 in damage. Luckily, Johnson was able to call an emergency glass repair company.

Get this–according to the owner, the enraged woman has ordered from the restaurant before, but she doesn’t know her name.

Beef Patties , Bronx , crime , Jamaican food , New York City

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close