Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering The Worst Makeup & CGI In Cinema History

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

During the Grammys, Disney finally revealed more of a substantial teaser trailer for the upcoming Aladdin remake.

We got a first glimpse of the movie back in October 2018, but the teaser only showed some mundane desert sands leading up to the Cave of Wonders. However, on Sunday, we not only got to see Aladdin (played by Mena Massoud) in the flesh, but we also got a glimpse of Jafar (played by rising sex symbol Marwan Kenzari) and the blue genie.

Now you might remember, back in December, we were granted first-look pics of the cast by Entertainment Weekly, and it didn’t necessarily bring about strong excitement, especially for Will Smith‘s genie.

As a matter of fact, people straight clowned Will’s interpretation and his one trick ponytail.

Like…people really couldn’t deal…

What could Will Smith possibly have done to deserve this? Jada is gonna have to do a whole episode of “Read Table Talk” about this hair piece. pic.twitter.com/wMm5fysIg0 — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) December 19, 2018

A lot of the criticism was also aimed at Will Smith’s color.

Some people demanded the look of the blue-colored genie famously voiced by Robin Williams in 1992’s animated Aladdin. But in the words of the genie himself, be careful what you wish for.

Will Smith made his first appearance as the full-on blue genie in the Sunday trailer and well…

You’ll just have to watch for yourself…

The Internet was just plain upset…

The more I see of Aladdin, the more I hope this kills off live action remakes of animated movies — ✨⚔️ Sword Cryptid Elise ⚔️✨ (@troubledmn) February 11, 2019

Some were even shook with horror…

A few people couldn’t help but make the comparison to other blue people in movies and T.V., such as Paul Giamatti in Big Fat Liar, Raven-Symone in that one episode of That’s So Raven, and David Cross in Arrested Development.

One person even thought Will’s genie brought back Shrek feels.

Unfortunately, this seems like another case of a bad make-up job or CGI, or both.

Just seen the #Aladdin trailer. As suspected, Will Smith looks terrible! The CGI, the blue colour correction and the way he moves. You’d never want a friend like that! — Arun Mehta (@ArunMehtaShow) February 11, 2019

I think it’s the worst CGI that I’ve ever seen in a move.#Aladdin — Nick Rodsa-Ard (@NickRodsa) February 11, 2019

Ummm that CGI for #Aladdin 💯 done?😬 — Jamall (@Irie_Jammin) February 11, 2019

The flick definitely recalls some bad make-up and CGI moments in movie history. Hit the next pages for a few notorious ones, and let us know if you think Will Smith‘s genie is a slam dunk or if it needs to go back to the editing room.

Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering The Worst Makeup & CGI In Cinema History was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Royce Dunmore Posted February 11, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: