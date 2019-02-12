CLOSE
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s Day Then Women

When it comes to Valentine’s Day we typically think that women want to be showered in roses, chocolates, and expensive gifts, but according to a new study men might be the real Valentine’s Day Divas. The study said nearly 60% of people give their partner a ‘F’ when it comes to romance on February 14th. To make matters worse, the Groupon study found merely 15% of those surveyed would grade their partner an A. 

When it comes to sexes and how demanding each gender is the survey done by OnePoll says that men take the Valentine’s Day cake. More than half of the men polled admitted that they expect their partner to make a maximum effort in getting them a Valentine’s Day gift this year compared to just 36% of women who expect the same amount of effort.

Now regardless of if you think Valentine’s day is an important holiday, according to the study 70% of people said getting a Valentine’s Day gift was still very important to them. So make your quick trip to your local drug store and put a little effort in by getting some flowers and a card minimum cause chances are your partner somewhat cares.

Here’s a little gift guide if you need some last minute help according to Groupon:

Top 10 Valentine’s Day Gifts:

  • A nice dinner out: 58 percent
  • Chocolate: 50 percent
  • Flowers: 46 percent
  • A massage: 46 percent
  • Home cooked meal: 39 percent
  • Jewelry: 36 percent
  • A trip to an exotic and/or warm weather locale: 31 percent
  • A spa package: 31 percent
  • A staycation at a local hotel: 30 percent
  • Tickets to a comedy show: 26 percent

New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s Day Then Women was originally published on 92q.com

