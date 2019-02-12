TJMS: If You Missed It
According to WWL-4, New Orleans police arrested a man they believe hit a woman with a baseball bat after a disagreement on Bourbon Street.

Anthony Harvey, 32, was reportedly arrested in the French Quarter on Saturday after he allegedly struck a woman with a bat on Jan. 31. The disagreement between the two was allegedly over a video gambling machine.

According to NOPD reports, around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 the woman was inside a Bourbon Street bar when she said Harvey told her to watch the video machine he was playing while he stepped out. However, the woman reportedly told police she got distracted and did not watch the machine.

She then left and went to Saint Louis Street where she said Harvey, armed with a baseball bat, found her and allegedly hit her in the leg.

The woman told police she ran away after the altercation.

Police released a ‘Be on the lookout’ advisory with a photo of Harvey on Feb. 6, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, police found and arrested Harvey and booked him on charges of aggravated battery. His bond was set reportedly at $20,000.

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Woman With Baseball Bat In French Quarter was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

