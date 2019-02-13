Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the music business entrepreneur behind Rap-A-Lot Records– J. Prince.

Birth Date: October 31, 1964

Hometown: Houston, TX

Fun Facts:

J. Prince launched Rap-A-Lot Records in the 1980s and it was named after J. Prince’s brother– ‘Sir Rap-A-Lot’

J. Prince helped to bring the Geto Boys (Scarface, Willie D, and Bushwick Bill) to the mainstream

J. Prince is also known from his business endeavors with Strapped condoms, the Prince Boxing Complex, and his hay and beef business

J. Prince is known for his famous phrase “Aw yeah” heard on countless records in the South

J. Prince is married with three kids (Jas Prince, James Prince Jr., and Brandy Prince)

We thank you for your contributions J. Prince.

Black History Month 2019: J. Prince was originally published on thebeatdfw.com