Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the music business entrepreneur behind No Limit Records–Master P.

10th Annual BMI Urban Awards

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Birth Date: April 29, 1970

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

Fun Facts: 

  • Master P’s real name is Percy Miller
  • Master P attended the University of Houston (Houston, TX) and Merritt College (Oakland, CA)
  • Master P founded No Limit Records in 1990
  • Master P was one of the first rappers to expand into other business ventures, such as cell phones, rims, sports management, real estate, toys, films, and clothing
  • Master P has 7 kids
  • Master P was the first rapper to play in the NBA (pre-season for the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets)
  • Master P was the first rapper to secure a $30 million dollar deal and keep 100% ownership of his masters (which was unheard of in the 90s)

We thank you for your contributions Master P.

Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening

Black History Month 2019: Master P

