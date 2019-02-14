CLOSE
Justine Skye Posts Troubling Footage Of Her Filing Police Report At Precinct [Video]

Aren't cops supposed to be compassionate.

The Justine Skye and Sheck Wes saga continues to unfold. The Roc Nation sing apparently did seek assistance from police but her claims fell on deaf ears.

As spotted on MadamNoirethe Justine recently released footage of her speaking with authorities regarding her claims that Sheck Wes physically abused her. In the clips, Skye is seen talking to local lawmen at a precinct. When explaining her daunting ordeal the badge in question seemed unmoved by her pleas.

His dispassionate demeanor causes her to ask to speak to someone else which he responded, “What difference does it make who you speak to?” His answer further frustrates her to no end. “Every time I come here and try to file a police report and speak to a male officer, a Black male officer, you guys treat me like sh*t,” she exclaimed.

Justine detailed each video via her Instagram Live stories. “This is why most women don’t go to or call the police by the way. Especially dealing with male officers/deputies, but don’t let them discourage you because I sure am not” she stated.

In 2018 Justine revealed she was a victim of domestic abuse during a The Breakfast Club appearance but chose not to expose her abuser. Last week she took to social media to confirm the victimizer as rapper Sheck Wes. The “Mo Bamba” rapper has since denied the claims.

No charges have been filed against Wes. He has since been dropped by a Major League Soccer advertising campaign amidst the allegations.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Samsung

Justine Skye Posts Troubling Footage Of Her Filing Police Report At Precinct [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

