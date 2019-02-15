TJMS: If You Missed It
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s Day Gifts

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her credit cards.

According to reports, the 61-year-old victim was returning from the grocery store when she noticed the suspect following her SUV.

The man reportedly waited for the woman to pull into her garage, he then ran towards her vehicle, broke the passenger window and stole her purse. Then he ran back to his white four-door sedan and sped off.

Shortly after the robbery, the suspect spent hundreds of dollars on the victim’s credit cards.

According to ABC 13 , the suspect is described as a tall, thin built Black man, approximately 18 to 25 years old, wearing a black and white Moncler Magglia sweatshirt, designer jeans, princess cut earrings and Nike Air Max Plus shoes.

He also has facial hair on his chin and tattoos on his neck and on the back of both of his hands. He’s using an iPhone with a red protective case.

If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to call investigator L. Lizcano at 281-463-6666.

