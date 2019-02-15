Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her credit cards.
According to reports, the 61-year-old victim was returning from the grocery store when she noticed the suspect following her SUV.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
The man reportedly waited for the woman to pull into her garage, he then ran towards her vehicle, broke the passenger window and stole her purse. Then he ran back to his white four-door sedan and sped off.
Shortly after the robbery, the suspect spent hundreds of dollars on the victim’s credit cards.
According to ABC 13 , the suspect is described as a tall, thin built Black man, approximately 18 to 25 years old, wearing a black and white Moncler Magglia sweatshirt, designer jeans, princess cut earrings and Nike Air Max Plus shoes.
He also has facial hair on his chin and tattoos on his neck and on the back of both of his hands. He’s using an iPhone with a red protective case.
If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to call investigator L. Lizcano at 281-463-6666.
Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft
Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft
1. Kim Kardashian West1 of 20
2. Usher2 of 20
3. LL Cool J3 of 20
4. Tyler Perry4 of 20
5. Kanye West5 of 20
6. Young Buck6 of 20
7. Sean Combs7 of 20
8. 50 Cent8 of 20
9. Zoe Saldana9 of 20
10. Rihanna10 of 20
11. Nelly11 of 20
12. Shelden Williams12 of 20
13. Queen Latifah13 of 20
14. Antoine Walke14 of 20
15. Cuttino Mobley15 of 20
16. Sean Taylor16 of 20
17. ASAP Rocky17 of 20
18. John Legend18 of 20
19. Nicki Minaj19 of 20
20. Amber Rose20 of 20
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s Day Gifts was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com