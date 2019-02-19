Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Floyd Mayweather put on his tap shoes, top hat, and white gloves in front of the Gucci store last week in the wake of the blackface controversy the brand is contending with. Despite calls from protests from T.I., including a scathing diss track from the ATL rapper, Money Mayweather is delightfully cooning in a new photo draped in all Gucci.

In the photo posted to his Instagram account, Mayweather stunts in a dark blue Gucci top with matching socks, cut-off jeans, and white Gucci sneakers while striking a Twitter honey pose in front of a mirror.

Related: Floyd Mayweather Goes On Gucci Shopping Spree, Stunts On Boycott Efforts

Captioned “BORN A LEADER,” the photo appears to be in direct response to T.I.’s “F**k N***a” takedown and calls from Black leadership to not rock with Gucci’s clothing after the blackface sweater image went public.

On one hand, some can say Mayweather doesn’t owe the world anything and can wear what he wants, but this over-the-top response just proves that he totally missed the point of the protests. Solidarity in the face of racist attacks is dope, not doubling down on the coon caping.

Related: 50 Cent Unleashes The Petty On Floyd Mayweather Over Gucci Shopping Spree

—

Photo: Getty

Floyd Mayweather Coons It Up In New Pic Draped In All Gucci was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lance Strong Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: