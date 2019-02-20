CLOSE
Kareem Biggs Returns To Music Business, Signs SAINt JHN To Management Deal

Hoffa back.

Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2018 - Day 6

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

After almost a fifteen year hiatus from entertainment Kareem Biggs is back. He has signed an artist to his firm.

As exclusively reported by Billboard the Roc-A-Fella Records founder has returned to music. He has launched a new company called Circle of Success. The firm will offer management services to recording artists in several genres. His first signing is SAINt JHN; a singer, songwriter, rapper and producer from Brooklyn.

Biggs confirmed the announcement via his Instagram account. “The last 2 projects I’ve done was College Dropout and Late registration. After such a long time away I’ve decided to jump back in with someone who I believe will be equally as impactful and change the game and be a HUGE brand with the music being the core of the business. @saintjhnmade the decision easy for me because it’s very rare you come across talent like his. I’m BACK!!!! #circleofsuccess #management“.

According to the article Burke did not have any intentions of returning to music but was inspired when his friend and former Roc-A-Fella Records associate played him JHN’s music. “The night [Tyran Smith], played a preview of SAINt JHN’s new album, I drove home listening to Collection One and had an immediate sonic connection to his music.” The two then met in person and clicked.  “He will be the next biggest artist and brand in the world” he added.

SAINT JHN has previously written for Jidenna and Usher. You can listen to his “God Bless The Rachets” below.

Kareem Biggs Burke

