Black History Month 2019: Aretha Franklin

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Aretha Franklin.

Birth Date: March 25, 1942

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Fun Facts:

Aretha Franklin started off singing Gospel music in the church

Aretha Franklin was good friends with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Aretha Franklin was known as the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin sang at former U.S. President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony in 2009

Aretha Franklin sold over 75 million records globally throughout her career

Aretha Franklin was also an advocate for civil rights, Native American rights, and women’s Rights

We thank you for your contributions Aretha Franklin.

