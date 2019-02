Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, court records show.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly’s first court date is listed as March 8.

This is a developing story.

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 2 hours ago

