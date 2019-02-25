CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

US-OSCARS-PRESSROOM

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

The 91st Academy Awards are a wrap and there are plenty of shocking winners in Hollywood on Sunday night, Green Book, the much-maligned film starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen won Best Picture. Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for Roma and Rami Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

But, there was a LOT of black history made at the ceremony, including SEVEN Oscar winners. Here’s a full list of everyone who made a little black history.

Spike Lee

Lee, after 30+ years in filmmaking won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlackKklansmen. “Do not start that motherf*cking clock!” Spike said before he began his speech. A flex, because he deserved it.

More black winners after the jump.

All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Green Book , Mahershala Ali , Regina King , Spike Lee

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’…

Chicago Police possibly lying on a Black man? No shocker there.
02.24.19
Members Of The Hateful Group That Candace Owens…

Girl, bye.
02.24.19
Elementary School Issues Apology After Third Graders Are…

Principal David Stewart apologized on behalf of Madison's Trust Elementary School...details inside.
02.24.19
Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper…

One of the officers involved in shooting 20-year-old Willie McCoy to death in Vallejo, was involved in another shooting that…
02.22.19
Prince Estate Team Offers To Lower Their Fee…

The representatives for Prince’s estate are possibly making history; they’re asking for less money to do their jobs. According to…
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…

A crazed White woman, whose being dubbed #sidewalksally, violently attacked a biracial family who was having a photoshoot for their…
02.21.19
Delaware State Police Officer Draws Gun During Traffic…

Mack Buckley is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a Delaware State Police officer during what should have…
02.22.19
Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair…

The family of 12-year-old, Linda “Michellita” Rogers are still mourning the loss of this beautiful young lady.
02.22.19
Family Says Jailers Tortured Man And Left Him…

A Mississippi man who was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge last May and died a day after being booked…
02.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close