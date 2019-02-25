DeVon Franklin On “The Truth About Men”: This Book Is For Both Men and Women

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

DeVon Franklin talks about this new book, “The Truth About Men” and why it’s important for men to learn how to love themselves first.

