DeVon Franklin Says Men ‘Can Be Better’, Talks New Book ‘Truth About Men’

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 02.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

DeVon Franklin is following up on the success of his book, “The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success” with a book that aims to improve our relationships.

Franklin, who has been married to actress Meagan Good since 2012, is ready to open eyes on the complex nature of men in his new book, “The Truth About Men: What Men and Women Need To Know.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

He explained on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, “It’s just time for us as men, you know one, to own our truth and part of that truth is, we can be better.”

Adding, “I talk about in the book what we struggle with. But I also give women information so that they know how to better navigate their dealings with men.”

Check out the full interview above.

DeVon Franklin Says Men ‘Can Be Better’, Talks New Book ‘Truth About Men’ was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Devon Franklin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close