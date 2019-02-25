CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests At Wedding Reception

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception, according to clickondetroit.com.

Officer Diamond Greenwood, 26, and her brother, Terry Dawayne Catchings, 24, are both facing charges in connection with the Oct. 27 incident.

Related: Houston Police Chief Announces Plan To End No-Knock Warrants After Officer’s Lies Leave Two Dead

According to a release from prosecutor Kym Worthy, officers who arrived at the wedding reception after reports of shots fired discovered evidence of a fight and evidence of a shooting at the reception venue.

Greenwood is suspected of being drunk and armed with her department-issued firearm at the reception. According to reports, an argument allegedly took place between several people that escalated into physical altercations among several guests.

Greenwood is accused of pointing her weapon at a 29-year-old Detroit man and several people before leaving the party.

Related: Off-Duty Policeman Shot And Killed In Chicago

Originally, it was reported that Greenwood was “allegedly observed firing the weapon in the building.”

On Friday reports said that Greenwood is not the person who fired the gun and that at some point, “Catchings had Greenwood’s weapon and fired it.”

Greenwood is reportedly facing charges of, felonious assault, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, brandishing a weapon in public, willful neglect of duty, possession under the influence and operating while intoxicated and three counts of felony firearm.

Related: Protests Erupt After Video Shows Off-Duty LAPD Cop Firing A Gun On Unarmed Teen

Catchings is reportedly facing charges of discharging a firearm in or at a building, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

The Probable Cause Conferences is scheduled for March 7 at 8:30 a.m. The preliminary examination is scheduled for March 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Greenwood received a $5,000 bond and Catchings received a $15,000 bond.

Possible Faces For Preachers Of L.A., N.Y., Detroit and Houston

11 photos Launch gallery

Possible Faces For Preachers Of L.A., N.Y., Detroit and Houston

Continue reading Possible Faces For Preachers Of L.A., N.Y., Detroit and Houston

Possible Faces For Preachers Of L.A., N.Y., Detroit and Houston

Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests At Wedding Reception was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Detroit , wedding

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mother And Son Sentenced To Life For Murder…

David Henderson, a Colorado mechanic, did what he felt was right and told police what he knew about the August…
02.26.19
Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests…

A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception, according to…
02.26.19
No Charges For Off-Duty ICE Officer Involved In…

An off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who police say shot and killed a man in the parking lot…
02.26.19
Man Suspected Of Shooting Woman On Bourbon Street…

The man arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured has…
02.26.19
Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Tackling 11-Year-Old…

https://youtu.be/1AqeUtMGaXA According to WISC-TV., a Wisconsin teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly tackling an 11-year-old student at…
02.25.19
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’…

Chicago Police possibly lying on a Black man? No shocker there.
02.24.19
Members Of The Hateful Group That Candace Owens…

Girl, bye.
02.24.19
Elementary School Issues Apology After Third Graders Are…

Principal David Stewart apologized on behalf of Madison's Trust Elementary School...details inside.
02.24.19
Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper…

One of the officers involved in shooting 20-year-old Willie McCoy to death in Vallejo, was involved in another shooting that…
02.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close