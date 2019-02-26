Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Black History Month 2019: Spike Lee

Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month, we are highlighting the director Spike Lee.

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Birth Date: March 20, 1957

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Fun Facts:

  • Spike Lee directed popular films like She’s Gotta Have It, Malcolm X, Black Kkklansman, and Do the Right Thing
  • Spike Lee attended Morehouse College (earning a Bachelor’s degree) and New York University (earning a Master’s degree)
  • Spike Lee is a huge sports fan, favoring the New York Knicks and the New York Yankees
  • Spike Lee is married to Tonya Lewis and has 2 kids
  • Spike Lee has won 2 Emmy Awards and recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay
  • Spike Lee has become known for telling the stories of African Americans on film and addressing tough issues like racism

We thank you for you contributions Spike Lee.

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
20 photos

Black History Month 2019: Spike Lee was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Black History Month , Spike Lee

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mother And Son Sentenced To Life For Murder…

David Henderson, a Colorado mechanic, did what he felt was right and told police what he knew about the August…
02.26.19
Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests…

A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception, according to…
02.26.19
No Charges For Off-Duty ICE Officer Involved In…

An off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who police say shot and killed a man in the parking lot…
02.26.19
Man Suspected Of Shooting Woman On Bourbon Street…

The man arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured has…
02.26.19
Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Tackling 11-Year-Old…

https://youtu.be/1AqeUtMGaXA According to WISC-TV., a Wisconsin teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly tackling an 11-year-old student at…
02.25.19
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’…

Chicago Police possibly lying on a Black man? No shocker there.
02.24.19
Members Of The Hateful Group That Candace Owens…

Girl, bye.
02.24.19
Elementary School Issues Apology After Third Graders Are…

Principal David Stewart apologized on behalf of Madison's Trust Elementary School...details inside.
02.24.19
Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper…

One of the officers involved in shooting 20-year-old Willie McCoy to death in Vallejo, was involved in another shooting that…
02.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close