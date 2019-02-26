CLOSE
Sherri Shepherd Pretending To Be Octavia Spencer To Get In Delta VIP Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today [VIDEO]

Premiere For Disney Channel's 'Zombies' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Via Bossip:

All Black folks don’t look alike…until you need to look like a specific Black person to get in the VIP. Sherri Shepherd shared a hilarious social media video where her plot to enjoy some special airport treatment went terribly awry.

Sherri a fool! lol

All The Melanin Magic At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood
Sherri Shepherd Pretending To Be Octavia Spencer To Get In Delta VIP Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

