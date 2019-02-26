Sherri Shepherd Pretending To Be Octavia Spencer To Get In Delta VIP Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today [VIDEO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Via Bossip:

All Black folks don’t look alike…until you need to look like a specific Black person to get in the VIP. Sherri Shepherd shared a hilarious social media video where her plot to enjoy some special airport treatment went terribly awry.

Sherrie Shepherd pretending to be Octavia Spencer for access to Delta’s VIP lounge is the best thing this decade pic.twitter.com/htg7tFurBP — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) February 26, 2019

Sherri a fool! lol

