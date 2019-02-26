Woman Accused In Boy’s Fatal Beating Charged In Jail Attack

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Five women – including one accused of beating a boy to death for eating a cupcake – face multiple charges after allegedly assaulting two other women inside the Fulton County Jail, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Four of the seven women involved are awaiting trial on murder charges.

According to reports Shykeria Lashae Alford, 21; Naya-Michelle Hunter, 18; Asia Rogers, 21; Kamara Wheeler, 36; and LaShirley Morris, 27, each face two counts of battery and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution in the attack.

According to reports, last week a grand jury indicted the women in the attack that left Litzi Ryuz-Paz and Trineen Williams badly beaten.

Ryuz-Paz and Williams were booked on separate felony charges at the time of the incident. They were taken to Grady Memorial hospital suffering from facial bruises and blunt force trauma. Their current medical conditions are unknown.

“The ladies live in the the same pod, so it’s unclear how well they knew each other,” a spokesperson with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told the publication. “It’s a communal space.”

The jail report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not indicate what caused the the attack. The victims had only been in jail for a week and allege their attackers rushed into their cell and began beating and stomping on them. A sergeant on duty at the jail reportedly told authorities that the beating was gang-related.

Hunter and Rogers have known gang-affiliations and both women have reportedly admitted to authorities they were fighting. Alford told police she fought an inmate with pink nails who was looking at her, called out her name and got confrontational.

“She got loud and pushed me,” Alford said in a statement. “I pushed her back, she punched me and I punched her back.”

Morris and Wheeler reportedly said they were trying to break up the fight, but charges were filed against them after officers noticed their knuckles were red.

Morris and her sister Glenndria Morris were in jail in connection with a 3-year-old boy’s killing. In that case, LaShirley Morris is accused of beating 3-year-old Kejuan Mason with a baseball bat as punishment for eating a cupcake. He died from blunt force trauma.

Because she did not intervene during the fatal beating, Glenndria Morris also faces second-degree murder and second-degree child cruelty charges. Jury selection in their case begins March 5.

