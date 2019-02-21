CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Family Says Jailers Tortured Man And Left Him To Die, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

(Photo Credit: The Cochran Firm-Mississippi Delta)

A Mississippi man who was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge last May and died a day after being booked into the county jail was allegedly beat and tortured before being left to die in his cell, according to a lawsuit filed by the man’s family.

The family of 36-year-old Harvey Hill filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday, according to Mississippi Today.

See Also: Black Man Found Dead Hanging In A Cell In The Same Jail Where Sandra Bland Died

Hill was booked into the Madison County Jail on May 6, 2018, and that same day, he reportedly got into an altercation with another inmate during mealtime. According to the suit, jail employees intervened in the altercation, handcuffed Hill, beat him, pepper sprayed him and then threw him into his cell; where he was found unresponsive the next day. Hill was taken to a Jackson, Miss. hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Derek Sells, who is representing the family, told Mississippi Today: “We say that was a custom and a practice that was tolerated by Madison County Detention personnel. When one of the guards took offense at what prisoners did, they would beat them. And they would punish them in cruel and unusual ways in order to try and set an example.”

Sheriff Randy Tucker and several other jail employees are named as defendants in the lawsuit. According to reports, as of Tuesday afternoon, the department had not been served with a lawsuit.

See Also: Delaware State Police Officer Draws Gun During Traffic Stop Involving Black Driver

According to reports the family has secured eyewitnesses who saw the beating, and they believe video of the incident exists.

Carlos Moore, another attorney representing the family, said the misdemeanor charge for which Hill was arrested would have yielded him at most a $300 to $500 fine.

Hill had a previous conviction for sexual battery in 2001 and was a registered sex offender. But, the 2001 charge had nothing to do with why he was arrested and died in jail 17 years later.

Moore also said that Hill was one of three suspicious deaths to occur at the Madison County Jail last year.

See Also: Six Police Officers In California Shoot And Kill Rapper Who Was Sleeping In His Car

Lanekia Michelle Brown, 37, was pregnant when she died in the jail after being arrested for drug trafficking on Nov. 26. She died on Dec. 23 while still in custody, after having complained about stomach pains.

Larry Thompson, 51, was booked into the jail on Nov. 17 and reportedly beaten by jail staff. Thompson was taken to the hospital by family members after he was released. He died Dec. 1.

Moore told Mississippi Today that civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will be assisting him in the Lanekia Brown case.

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

6 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Family Says Jailers Tortured Man And Left Him To Die, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Mississippi , Sandra Bland

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper…

One of the officers involved in shooting 20-year-old Willie McCoy to death in Vallejo, was involved in another shooting that…
02.22.19
Prince Estate Team Offers To Lower Their Fee…

The representatives for Prince’s estate are possibly making history; they’re asking for less money to do their jobs. According to…
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…

A crazed White woman, whose being dubbed #sidewalksally, violently attacked a biracial family who was having a photoshoot for their…
02.21.19
Delaware State Police Officer Draws Gun During Traffic…

Mack Buckley is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a Delaware State Police officer during what should have…
02.22.19
Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair…

The family of 12-year-old, Linda “Michellita” Rogers are still mourning the loss of this beautiful young lady.
02.22.19
Family Says Jailers Tortured Man And Left Him…

A Mississippi man who was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge last May and died a day after being booked…
02.22.19
Misinformation Warfare Against Democratic Candidates For President Begin,…

The Russians are back! Well, we guess they never left if you count Agent Orange and his gang of hate,…
02.21.19
Remains Found Of Florida Teen Who May Have…

The skeletal remains of a Florida teenager who vanished after possibly witnessing a murder that happened in 2017 were found…
02.21.19
Houston Police Chief Announces Plan To End No-Knock…

After a January raid left two dead and five officers injured, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the department will end…
02.21.19
Los Angeles-Bound Plane Forced To Land After Passenger…

21-year old Douglas Braden Smyser allegedly ate methamphetamine before boarding a plane and starting tweaking so much that the flight…
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close