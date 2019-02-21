CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Delaware State Police Officer Draws Gun During Traffic Stop Involving Black Driver

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Mack Buckley is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a Delaware State Police officer during what should have been a routine traffic stop.

According to NBC, Buckley, a self-published author and entrepreneur, was driving in Sussex County when he was pulled over by a police officer. In a video clip posted to Buckley’s Facebook page, he can be seen waiting for the officer to approach his vehicle. After the officer, who Buckley identified as Corporal O’Neil of Troop 7 in Lewes, Del., told him to step out of the car, Buckley refuses to leave the vehicle before the officer draws his weapon and points it at Buckley through the driver’s side window.

The officer can be heard telling Buckley “I’m not f***ing with you” while pointing his weapon at Buckley from inches away.

“Why are you pulling the gun on me?” Buckley can be heard shouting before dropping his phone and raising his hands. Buckley repeatedly asks the officer why it was necessary to draw his weapon as the officer repeatedly orders him to unbuckle his seat and step out of the car.

See Also: Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper Asleep In His Car Also Shot Father Of Two Last Year

“Stop reaching for shit,” the officer tells Buckley, who reached for his phone earlier in the video.

Buckley, who was reportedly on his way to see his mother, shared his side of the story on Instagram. He wrote:

First off… I’m not a wanted person. I’m not on probation. 2nd… at the time of the stop I was not a suspect in any crime or offense. I was allegedly pulled over for speeding, but pulled over 2 miles from where I was allegedly speeding at. The officer TURNED AROUND and followed me for so long I thought he had read the tag, seen everything was in order and would go on about his business. So for 2 miles I obviously wasn’t a suspect because he did not know who I was. He did I was in my mother’s vehicle. It is registered to her. So to be a suspect I would have to “fit the description” of a so called black male who was wanted or suspected of committing a crime or offense. Which I am not nor was not at the time of this stop. If I was a suspect, why didn’t the officer pull me immediately after turning around for allegedly speeding? Why did I never receive a speeding ticket? 

I am a human being… with rights… not a suspect. And it’s disturbing that people would look at me and label me a suspect because I got pulled over by the police or the tone of my skin. Judged guilty before proven innocent when in reality I am not guilty of anything and fortunate to still be alive. 

At the end of the day, I’m thankful to be here to share my story. I hope that it will bring more awareness to the seriousness of racial profiling, abuse of authority, and the unnecessary use of excessive and deadly force against the melenated public. This nonsense has got to stop!

Buckley also told the Cape Gazette, “I just denied the man the answers he wanted because he denied me the answers I wanted.” Adding “This hit home, right around the corner from my mom’s house, I could have lost my life,” he said. “He put the gun up to my chest. At that point, I thought I was done. I was waiting for the pop.”

See Also: White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her ‘My KKK Friends Will Burn Your Family’

He was arrested for resisting arrest, speeding and driving without insurance and registration, NBC reports.

“On the way to the troop he kept referring to YOU PEOPLE,” Buckley wrote on Facebook. “I asked him who was YOU PEOPLE since there was only him and I in the vehicle. Then he proceeded to say I was a worthless piece of shit.”

Buckley was released on $1,000 bond pending a March court appearance.

According to Delaware State Police the interaction is “currently under review.”

Sergeant Richard Bratz of the Delaware State Police declined to identify the officer: “This review is part of an internal process to ensure that we are in compliance with divisional policy and that we are also performing our duties at the level of professionalism that is expected by the citizens that we serve.”

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

6 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Delaware State Police Officer Draws Gun During Traffic Stop Involving Black Driver was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Delaware , Police brutality

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper…

One of the officers involved in shooting 20-year-old Willie McCoy to death in Vallejo, was involved in another shooting that…
02.22.19
Prince Estate Team Offers To Lower Their Fee…

The representatives for Prince’s estate are possibly making history; they’re asking for less money to do their jobs. According to…
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…

A crazed White woman, whose being dubbed #sidewalksally, violently attacked a biracial family who was having a photoshoot for their…
02.21.19
Misinformation Warfare Against Democratic Candidates For President Begin,…

The Russians are back! Well, we guess they never left if you count Agent Orange and his gang of hate,…
02.21.19
Remains Found Of Florida Teen Who May Have…

The skeletal remains of a Florida teenager who vanished after possibly witnessing a murder that happened in 2017 were found…
02.21.19
Houston Police Chief Announces Plan To End No-Knock…

After a January raid left two dead and five officers injured, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the department will end…
02.21.19
Los Angeles-Bound Plane Forced To Land After Passenger…

21-year old Douglas Braden Smyser allegedly ate methamphetamine before boarding a plane and starting tweaking so much that the flight…
02.21.19
Man Awakens To Find Wife Cheating On Him,…

An Indiana husband reportedly went into full killer mode when he woke up to find his wife having sex with…
02.20.19
Electric Car Dreaming?: Tesla Reportedly Allowing Leasing For…

Don’t have $32,000 off the rip to drop on the upcoming Tesla Model 3, well if this is rumor pans…
02.21.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…

Kamala Harris climbs in the polls.
02.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close