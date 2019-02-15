CLOSE
National
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her ‘My KKK Friends Will Burn Your Family’

(Photo Credit: Volusia County Corrections)

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset her was the fact that she was being arrested by a Black sheriff’s deputy. The woman was caught on tape going on a racist and violent rant against him.

BuzzFeed News reports that Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon King was responding to a report of a disturbance at a home and upon arrival saw 53-year-old Julie Edwards trying to leave the property in her car.

King smelled alcohol on her breath and noticed that was slurring and walking unsteadily. Edwards reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer or submit to a field sobriety test. Once King put handcuffs on her, she walked away from him and put up a fight as he tried to put her in his police cruiser.

Once King got her into the vehicle, Edwards went on a racist rant, telling King “My KKK people will find you.”

“They know people like you,” Edwards said. “Hey, ain’t a damn thing wrong with burning a cross in your yard, is there?”

She then added, “You fu**ed with the wrong white people.”

Edwards also told King that “ni**ers should’ve never been let out of slavery.”

She threatened him by saying his “eyes will be poked out” and the “KKK got your ass, boy.”

“My KKK friends will burn your family,” Edwards said. “You should never be here in the first place. You ever been whipped on a whipping post?”

According to BuzzFeed, King took the threats seriously.

The police report said “Deputy King is of African-American descent and knows the history behind the KKK and the pain and torture they have caused and still cause to African-Americans today.”

King was praised by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood for his “calm response to all the racist garbage this KKK enthusiast could throw at him.”

White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her ‘My KKK Friends Will Burn Your Family’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

