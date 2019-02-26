Jazzy Report: Judge Allowed To Climb The Statue Of Liberty

The judge who will sentence the protester who climbed the Statue Of Liberty last year has received permission to make the climb himself. Thew judge says he wants to climb the statue to better understand “the risks or hazards” presented by the defendants actions. Meanwhile the protester faces 18 months in prison.

Posted 21 hours ago

