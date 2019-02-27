CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Answers Sought After Woman Found Dead

Leave a comment

(Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta police want to know what happened in the hours before a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning on a busy road.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kimberly Whitlock was last seen Monday night around 11 p.m. Six hours later, her body was found outside of condo development on Auburn Avenue.

Related: Woman Accused In Boy’s Fatal Beating Charged In Jail Attack

Police are reportedly investigating her death as a homicide.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that she may have been with a light skin black male, late 40s to early 50s,” police said in a notice posted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Related: Man Accused Of Killing Pregnant Woman

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Shocking Celebrity Murders

15 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Answers Sought After Woman Found Dead was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Atlanta

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Left Baby In Rain While She Tried…

  A Georgia woman is accused of leaving her baby outside in the rain while she tried to cash a…
02.27.19
Answers Sought After Woman Found Dead

Atlanta police want to know what happened in the hours before a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning on a…
02.27.19
Woman Accused In Boy’s Fatal Beating Charged In…

Five women  – including one accused of beating a boy to death for eating a cupcake – face multiple charges after…
02.27.19
Mother And Son Sentenced To Life For Murder…

David Henderson, a Colorado mechanic, did what he felt was right and told police what he knew about the August…
02.26.19
Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests…

A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception, according to…
02.26.19
No Charges For Off-Duty ICE Officer Involved In…

An off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who police say shot and killed a man in the parking lot…
02.26.19
Man Suspected Of Shooting Woman On Bourbon Street…

The man arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured has…
02.26.19
Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Tackling 11-Year-Old…

https://youtu.be/1AqeUtMGaXA According to WISC-TV., a Wisconsin teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly tackling an 11-year-old student at…
02.25.19
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’…

Chicago Police possibly lying on a Black man? No shocker there.
02.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close