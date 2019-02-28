Is Madea Really A Man? Tyler Perry Weighs In

02.28.19
Tyler Perry is finally laying his beloved Madea character to rest from the big screen saying we will finally see the last of her in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral which hits theaters tomorrow, March 1st, 2019. The plot of the movie is simple as a joyous family reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea and the gang find themselves planning a funeral in the backwoods of Georgia.

This wouldn’t be a Madea movie without some crazy twist and turns in the film. As family secrets come to light in all the debauchery of the film you do get some very funny moments in an overall mess of a film. People love these movies and they tend to pull in money at the box office with Tyler Perry’s Boo! 2 A Madea Halloween pulling in 47 million dollars and the previous movie pulling in 73 million. Despite all the box office success, Tyler said he’s said everything he has to say as this character after doing her for over 20 years. He reveals, “I’m turning 50 this year and Madea was clearly a means to get to a point. To get to the studio opening, to be able to work and hire people and do all of these other things and she did all of that for me and for me turning 50 I want to do somethings differently.”

While the movie comes out this weekend, you can still see Madea on the stage as Tyler is taking the act on the road touring Madea in a stage play where it all started, for another year or maybe longer. “I don’t know if it’s going to end this year or 2020 because the show has been sold out everywhere so we are adding more dates,” Tyler explains to Xilla. The live reaction with the audience is what he will miss the most because he explains it’s “not like these movies.”

The movies are what they are, funny and all over the place and you don’t expect them to be anything more than nonsense, long scenes and a bunch of foolery. One of the running jokes in the film has everyone calling Madea a man. I’ve always thought Madea was the elder Auntie with no filter we all know and love but I asked has she always been a woman? His answer is rather surprising.

Check out today’s episode of Extra Butter With Xilla Valentine as we talk to Tyler Perry about his new film Tyler Perry’s A Madea Funeral.

