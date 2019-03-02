News & Gossip
Dame Dash Hit With Lawsuit Over Mob Film ‘Mafietta’

Dash entered talks with author E.W. Brooks to direct a film about her book series when things went afoul.

Dame Dash, Boogie Dash, Angela Simmons on the set of their new TV reality show

Source: Winston Burris/WENN.com / WENN

Author E.W. Brooks is filing a lawsuit against Dame Dash due to his involvement in a film involving her novella series, Mafietta. Brooks says that after she hired Dash as a producer for the film, he squandered the money on his own projects instead.

The Blast reports:

Brooks claims she entered into negotiations with Dash to direct the film, and she paid for the production, cast and crew associated with “Mafietta.”

Dash apparently spoke on how much money the woman was going to make with the film, and also gave her permission to use Jay-Z‘s song, “Reasonable Doubt,” even though he didn’t even own the rights.

Brooks says that despite the negotiations, the contract with Dash for the film was never finalized and that his “shenanigans” soon began during production. She claims Dash spent production time and money filming his own personal projects, including a music video for rapper Murda Mook, instead of working on “Mafietta.”

Brooks says she fired Dash from the project, but he continues to post and claim to be involved. She also said he tried to distribute the film on iTunes and she had to fight to get it removed. It’s unclear what ultimately happened to the film.

A trailer for the film starring Murda Mook dropped in 2016. Brooks wants to strike Dash’s name from the film and is also suing for unspecified damages related to the film.

