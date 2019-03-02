Donald Glover Settles With Glassnote Records Over Royalties Issue

Donald Glover and his former label Glassnote Records were embroiled in a legal tussle over unpaid royalties regarding music streaming. The artist also known as Childish Gambino and the label have settled their legal differences, ending a battle that began early last year.

Variety reports:

Glover, under his stage name Childish Gambino, release three albums on the label from 2011 to 2017, including the Grammy-winning “Awaken, My Love!” In July, Glassnote went to court, alleging that Glover was trying to claim 100% of streaming royalties from SoundExchange. SoundExchange pays for so-called “non-interactive digital performance royalties” — monies paid by such streaming services as Pandora, Spotify, SiriusXM and other webcasters which are considered digital radio.

Glassnote contended it was owed 50%, and that Glover and featured artists and producers were due the remaining half. Glover filed a counterclaim in September, alleging that Glassnote had underpaid various royalties and charged inappropriate expenses.

In a stipulation filed on Friday in the Southern District of New York, both sides agree to drop their suits. Both sides agreed to pay their own attorneys’ fees, but other terms were not disclosed.

The outlet adds that Glassnote Records says it paid Glover $8 million over the duration of his contract with another $2 million coming to him.

