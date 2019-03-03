‘The Voice’ Contestant Janice Freeman Dies at 33

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This is so sad.

Singer Janice Freeman has passed away at the age of 33. Freeman, who competed on season 13 of NBC’s The Voice in 2017 was on Miley Cyrus‘ team and reached the top 11 on the singing competition.

Freeman passed away due to combined complications of lupus and bronchial infection.

Freeman is survived by her husband Dion, her 12-year-old daughter, her mother, brothers, sisters and countless others. Her cousin, Johanna confirmed her death on Instagram.

“On Saturday afternoon, Janice began complaining that she couldn’t breath properly and, in a matter of minutes, required CPR from her husband,” her rep said. “He called 911, continuing to do CPR until paramedics arrived. While Janice arrived at the hospital alive, continued efforts could not save her. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, which led to her quick demise. Janice Freeman died at 5:30 p.m. PST.”

Janice Freeman beat cervical cancer and lived with both lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome. She also survived meningococcal meningitis as a teen as well as kidney failure.

“She struggled every single day,” her husband said in a statement. “She was constantly in pain—literally, for years—but was sure she would conquer it all. She just kept on fighting.”

