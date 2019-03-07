CLOSE
Here We Go Again: Fox News Host Thinks Gayle King And Robin Roberts Are The Same Person

Trifling.

Fox News has proven over and over that it thinks all Black people look alike. This time, the conservative cable network thought Robin Roberts and Gayle King — two of the most recognized faces in broadcast news — were the same person.

 

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

While talking about King’s polished and professional interview with R. Kelly, — something Fox knows nothing about — Fox News commentator and consistently trifling Jesse Watters said, “Hats off to Gayle King, for totally redeeming herself after the [Jussie] Smollett fiasco.”

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Host Dana Perino awkwardly said, “That was not Gayle King. Robin Roberts did the Smollett interview.”

Trying to clean it up, Watters said, “I knew that. Sorry for Robin Roberts out there.”

Watch the mess unfold below:

Watters apologized later in the show with a note on a whiteboard, writing, “I’m sorry Gayle + Robin.”

They are all trash.

In case you missed it, Kelly got extremely emotional when interviewed by King. The disgraced singer went ballistic and screamed, “Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through. … Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f*cking life!”

While talking to Kenneth Craig on CBS, King explained how she felt in this dramatic moment,  “I wasn’t feeling uncomfortable. I was thinking, ‘Where is he going?’… I was really thinking, ‘I hope he’s not leaving, I have some more questions.’ That’s what I was thinking,” she told her colleague.

King also said she’s happy Kelly didn’t walk out of the interview.

“I was glad that he didn’t because as you see there’s much more to the conversation and he doesn’t stay an angry man the whole time,” she said. “Most of the time he is very calm, he’s very levelheaded. He just wants people to understand that that he thinks in some ways that it’s a conspiracy against him. All the women are lying, even his inner circle has been lying. People are trying to get book deals. Everyone’s trying to capitalize off of him.”

Fox News mixing up Black people is normal for the conservative network. Back when the Queen of Soul died on August 16, 2018, every network on the planet was covering her death, but Fox News posted a photo of Patti LaBelle instead. See the photo below with Patti LaBelle in the corner:

Fox did issue a soulless apology.

“We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” a statement said. “Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”

Again, just trifling.

Here We Go Again: Fox News Host Thinks Gayle King And Robin Roberts Are The Same Person was originally published on newsone.com

