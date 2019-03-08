CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He Was Guilty As Hell”

R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

As he is set to face another trial for sexual related crimes, members of R. Kelly‘s past have begun to speak about the first trial, the 2008 case which Kelly was charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography. He was ultimately acquitted by a jury but his then lawyer, Ed Genson says the now 52-year-old singer was “guilty as hell.”

Genson, 77, is currently battling terminal cancer. He’s been a lawyer for 54 years and represented Kelly in 2008. “When I represented Kelly in Florida, they set the bond at a $1 million,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We paid the bondsman $100,000. He was out on bond on the Florida case for three days and they made $100,000. Because he had to fly back to Chicago because they were going to arrest him here.”

As far as Kelly’s guilt? Genson says there’s zero doubt that he was guilty then. “He was guilty as hell!” Genson said. “I don’t think he’s done anything inappropriate for years. I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else.”

The information revealed doesn’t break attorney/client privilege as Genson volunteered the information and no longer represents Kelly. Genson also believes that Kelly’s interview with Gayle King on CBS may be affecting potential jurors. “He is,” Genson said. “I’m trying to figure out why he did it. I don’t know whether his lawyer is an idiot. He might be.”

Genson even admitted that he may have kept Kelly out of trouble for 10 years, saying that he forced Kelly to not use the original lyrics he wrote for “Ignition.”

“I was riding in the car, listening to a song and said, ‘Are you crazy? This is all I need.’ He re-wrote it. It’s a song related to a guy driving around in a car with his girlfriend. It was originally a high school instructor in a class teaching people how to drive a car. I changed the words. What he doesn’t understand is this: If you win a case with somebody, they think they’re bulletproof. You’re almost better off, sort of, losing. He thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants. He has done everything he can to hurt himself.”

Kelly currently faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He’s pled not guilty to the charges.

R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He Was Guilty As Hell” was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

