CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Rickey Smiley

Source: StarterCam / Interactive One

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Rickey Smiley has shared some unfortunate news. His uncle, Thomas Smiley passed away over the weekend (March 9).

Smiley has experienced his fair share of grief recently. Last November, his grandfather passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. In honoring his late uncle, Smiley wrote on Instagram,

“My uncle Thomas Smiley passed away last night. He was here for my Grandad’s funeral. He picked me up every summer and took me to Cleveland. Sometimes he would stay with me when he came to Birmingham!! He was so good to us… My grandad’s baby brother. This was the last picture we took in Dec he was home for my grandad’s funeral.. I was really close to him. My whole life he displayed love and affection for me… fishing, to the ship yard to look at the cargo ships, he came all the way the Alabama to buy flowers and we would go to all the cemeteries and clean off and plant flowers on everyone’s graves… He raised us all!! And he didn’t play!! I’m totally devastated… I loved him so much I used to kiss him on the cheeks over and over and he would laugh and be like aaaalllrught allriiight!! I just plain ole loved him… this was the last picture we took… please pray for my family… God is so awesome for blessing me with these beautiful people. My aunt Pat’s funeral will be Tuesday and Uncle Thomas Saturday… (please no inbox or texts…need to process , pray and meditate). I thought I was tuff and could deal with all of this…”

View this post on Instagram

My uncle Thomas Smiley passed away last night. He was here for my Grandad's funeral. He picked me up every summer and took me to Cleveland. Sometimes he would stay with me when he came to Birmingham!! He was so good to us… My grandad's baby brother. This was the last picture we took in Dec he was home for my grandad's funeral.. I was really close to him. My whole life he displayed love and affection for me… fishing, to the ship yard to look at the cargo ships, he came all the way the Alabama to buy flowers and we would go to all the cemeteries and clean off and plant flowers on everyone’s graves… He raised us all!! And he didn’t play!! I’m totally devastated… I loved him so much I used to kiss him on the cheeks over and over and he would laugh and be like aaaalllrught allriiight!! I just plain ole loved him… this was the last picture we took… please pray for my family… God is so awesome for blessing me with these beautiful people. My aunt Pat's funeral will be Tuesday and Uncle Thomas Saturday… (please no inbox or texts…need to process , pray and meditate). I thought I was tuff and could deal with all of this…

A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@realrickeysmiley) on

Thoughts and prayers with Rickey during this difficult time.

RICKEY SMILEY OLD SCHOOL HIP HOP PARTY (PICTURES)
91 photos

Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

rickey smiley

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of George Foreman has passed away. She was 42. Freeda, one of Big George’s 7 daughters followed…
03.11.19
Family Grieving Loss Of 6-Month-Old Killed By Babysitter’s…

The family of Jacari Long is grieving after police said the 6-month-old was bitten and killed by his babysitter’s dog…
03.11.19
Man Sentenced In School District Employee Tax Scheme

A Georgia man has reportedly been sentenced in connection to a scheme to obtain the personal information of school district…
03.11.19
Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper & More File…

Once again the Hip-Hop community is unifying to correct an injustice. Several MC’s are stepping up for one of their…
03.11.19
Failed ATM Heist Caught On Video In Houston

https://youtu.be/I0sIWxfQHz8 Houston Crime Stoppers is looking for the men responsible for a destructive failed ATM heist. According to KHOU, the…
03.11.19
When It Rains: New Witness Backs R. Kelly…

A new witness has come forth in connection to claims made by a pair of women who say they were…
03.08.19
Girl Found Dead In Duffle Bag On Los…

The LAPD needs your help. The police are trying to find the identity of a young girl found dumped near…
03.08.19
Here We Go Again: Fox News Host Thinks…

Trifling.
03.08.19
Rentals Foreva: The Last Blockbuster In The WORLD…

An Oregon location has just made history.
03.08.19
Chicago Cop Says Department Punished Him For Refusing…

A Chicago police officer charged with investigating the police shooting of a mentally disabled, unarmed teen has filed a federal…
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close