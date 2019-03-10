Voices: Robin Thicke “That’s What Love Can Do”

Voices
| 03.10.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

After a five year absence, Singer Robin Thicke is finally preparing new music. The Grammy-nominated artist sits down in Voices to talk about his time away and how beautiful new single “That’s What Love Can Do” helps explain the growth within him.

Thicke also talks about how his musical family, including his father, Growing Pains star and fellow singer, the Late Alan Thicke and mother help curate his love for music and more.

Watch More Episodes Of “Voices” HERE.

Voices: Robin Thicke “That’s What Love Can Do” was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

robin thicke , voices

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of George Foreman has passed away. She was 42. Freeda, one of Big George’s 7 daughters followed…
03.11.19
Family Grieving Loss Of 6-Month-Old Killed By Babysitter’s…

The family of Jacari Long is grieving after police said the 6-month-old was bitten and killed by his babysitter’s dog…
03.11.19
Man Sentenced In School District Employee Tax Scheme

A Georgia man has reportedly been sentenced in connection to a scheme to obtain the personal information of school district…
03.11.19
Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper & More File…

Once again the Hip-Hop community is unifying to correct an injustice. Several MC’s are stepping up for one of their…
03.11.19
Failed ATM Heist Caught On Video In Houston

https://youtu.be/I0sIWxfQHz8 Houston Crime Stoppers is looking for the men responsible for a destructive failed ATM heist. According to KHOU, the…
03.11.19
When It Rains: New Witness Backs R. Kelly…

A new witness has come forth in connection to claims made by a pair of women who say they were…
03.08.19
Girl Found Dead In Duffle Bag On Los…

The LAPD needs your help. The police are trying to find the identity of a young girl found dumped near…
03.08.19
Here We Go Again: Fox News Host Thinks…

Trifling.
03.08.19
Rentals Foreva: The Last Blockbuster In The WORLD…

An Oregon location has just made history.
03.08.19
Chicago Cop Says Department Punished Him For Refusing…

A Chicago police officer charged with investigating the police shooting of a mentally disabled, unarmed teen has filed a federal…
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close