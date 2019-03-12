Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

More losses for the Baltimore Ravens.

According to a new report from the NFL Network, linebacker CJ Mosley is expecting to sign a deal with the New York Jets.

That deal is reportedly good for five years at $85 million with $51 million guaranteed.

Sources: Former #Ravens LB CJ Mosley is expected to sign with the #Jets on a massive 5-year, $85M deal worth $51M guaranteed. That’s $17M per year. It took a lot to leave Baltimore. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Baltimore drafted Mosley in the first round in 2014 out of Alabama.

He played five seasons with the Ravens.

The news came just one day after sources said Terrell Suggs would be heading to the Arizona Cardinals.

Report: Ravens’ CJ Mosley Headed to The New York Jets was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

tkminspired Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: