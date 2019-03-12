CLOSE
Report: Ravens’ CJ Mosley Headed to The New York Jets

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

More losses for the Baltimore Ravens.

According to a new report from the NFL Network, linebacker CJ Mosley is expecting to sign a deal with the New York Jets.

That deal is reportedly good for five years at $85 million with $51 million guaranteed.

Baltimore drafted Mosley in the first round in 2014 out of Alabama.

He played five seasons with the Ravens.

The news came just one day after sources said Terrell Suggs would be heading to the Arizona Cardinals.

