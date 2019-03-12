CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Terrell Suggs To Leave Baltimore Ravens After 16 Seasons

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Divisional Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

After 16 years with the Baltimore Ravens, Terrell Suggs is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

Since being drafted by the Ravens in 2003, Suggs has made the Pro Bowl seven times, won Defensive Player of the Year twice. He was also a major contributor during the teams 2012-2013 Super Bowl Championship season.

Suggs would return to the state where he played collegiate ball at Arizona State.

Terrell Suggs To Leave Baltimore Ravens After 16 Seasons was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore Ravens

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two Boys Died In An SUV That Rolled…

A Mississippi mother who left her three children in a vehicle that rolled into a creek has been arrested and…
03.12.19
Woman Wins 30 Different Lotto Prizes In The…

A Virginia woman chose to trust her instincts and now she’s a whole lot richer. Last month, Deborah Brown felt…
03.12.19
New Study Reveals Marijuana Before Sex Could Lead…

Also, when the data was adjusted for race, researchers found women who used a little weed before sex reported satisfactory…
03.12.19
Arkansas Police Release Footage Of Bradley Blackshire’s Shooting…

The video is compiled of dashcam footage as well as security cameras from local businesses near where the shooting occurred.
03.12.19
Day Care Worker Accused Of Forcing Kids To…

Channel 2 Action News reports that investigators in Georgia are preparing to interview a Cobb County day care worker who…
03.11.19
Man Arrested For The 70th Time

A Georgia man was arrested Thursday evening for the 70th time when Atlanta police spotted him driving a stolen car,…
03.11.19
Girl Found Dead In Duffel Bag Identified As…

A young girl found dead inside a duffel bag last week near a Los Angeles hiking trail has been identified as…
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of George Foreman has passed away. She was 42. Freeda, one of Big George’s 7 daughters followed…
03.11.19
Family Grieving Loss Of 6-Month-Old Killed By Babysitter’s…

The family of Jacari Long is grieving after police said the 6-month-old was bitten and killed by his babysitter’s dog…
03.11.19
Man Sentenced In School District Employee Tax Scheme

A Georgia man has reportedly been sentenced in connection to a scheme to obtain the personal information of school district…
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close