After 16 years with the Baltimore Ravens, Terrell Suggs is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

Since being drafted by the Ravens in 2003, Suggs has made the Pro Bowl seven times, won Defensive Player of the Year twice. He was also a major contributor during the teams 2012-2013 Super Bowl Championship season.

Suggs would return to the state where he played collegiate ball at Arizona State.

Terrell Suggs To Leave Baltimore Ravens After 16 Seasons was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted 8 hours ago

