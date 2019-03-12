Woman Wins 30 Different Lotto Prizes In The Same Drawing

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A Virginia woman chose to trust her instincts and now she’s a whole lot richer.

Last month, Deborah Brown felt drawn towards a sequence of numbers: 1-0-3-1.

“A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers,” the Richmond resident told the Virginia Lottery.

Because she couldn’t get the numbers out of her head, she bought twenty different Pick 4 lottery tickets, all with the same combination of numbers.

Later that day, she decided to buy ten more tickets with the same sequence.

And, her instincts were correct: all thirty of her lottery tickets were winners. If she had just bought one ticket, she would have just won the top prize of $5,000; but with all of her winning tickets combined, she won $150,000.

“I nearly had a heart attack!” Brown exclaimed.

According to a Pick 4 lottery spokesman in a statement to The New York Times, the odds of an individual being as successful as Brown in a Pick 4 lottery are reportedly about 1 in 10,000.

If this doesn’t encourage you to trust your instincts, then I don’t know what will.

