TJMS: If You Missed It
Woman Wins 30 Different Lotto Prizes In The Same Drawing

(Virginia Lottery)

A Virginia woman chose to trust her instincts and now she’s a whole lot richer.

Last month, Deborah Brown felt drawn towards a sequence of numbers: 1-0-3-1.

“A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers,” the Richmond resident told the Virginia Lottery.

Because she couldn’t get the numbers out of her head, she bought twenty different Pick 4 lottery tickets, all with the same combination of numbers.

Later that day, she decided to buy ten more tickets with the same sequence.

And, her instincts were correct: all thirty of her lottery tickets were winners. If she had just bought one ticket, she would have just won the top prize of $5,000; but with all of her winning tickets combined, she won $150,000.

“I nearly had a heart attack!” Brown exclaimed.

According to a Pick 4 lottery spokesman in a statement to The New York Times, the odds of an individual being as successful as Brown in a Pick 4 lottery are reportedly about 1 in 10,000.

If this doesn’t encourage you to trust your instincts, then I don’t know what will.

Woman Wins 30 Different Lotto Prizes In The Same Drawing was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

