Wendy Williams Lets The N-Word Slip During Taping Of Show [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams 'I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur' Winter PETA Campaign Launch

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

via Bossip.com:

Talk show host Wendy Williams is back on her daytime talk show throne after a brief hiatus due to health complications.

The storied entertainment journalist is already back on the hot seat, recently using some “in-group” language in front of her audience OOPS!

As always, Wendy was giving her audience the day’s drama, pouring some hot tea about Blac Chyna and her ex fling YBN Almighty Jay.

The teen was allegedly assaulted and wounded during a recent trip to New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue, the shopping Mecca of the world.

While telling the story, Wendy got so cozy she let the n-word slip.

“I just love Fifth Avenue shopping. It’s unbelievable, you n***as.”

There was an awkward pause from the audience accompanied with some awkward laughter.

“I get very comfortable talking to you,” she said after a beat.

You can watch below:

This hilarious slip up doesn’t take away from all the amazing things Wendy has been up to since her return to TV. She recently launched a drug addition hotline to help those in need.

The hotline, 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-548-6837), is run through The Hunter Foundation in partnership with T.R.U.S.T,  the national resource hotline dedicated to those suffering from substance abuse. The hotline will be open 24 hours a day.

“We must all come together to respond to this crisis of addiction and substance abuse. Everyone is at risk from the inner cities to more affluent communities,” Williams said in a statement to the press. Williams has remained transparent about her struggle with crack and cocaine usage ten years ago.

“My family and I are very proud to partner with T.R.U.S.T. to get people the help that they so desperately need, especially if they or their families have given up hope. There is hope.”

Wendy Williams Lets The N-Word Slip During Taping Of Show [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

