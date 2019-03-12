CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Cheddar To Debut New Hip-Hop Entrepreneur Show This Week

For heads who want to invest in the Hip-Hop game and would like some insight in the move, 'Cheddar' got something for ya...

Leave a comment
Cheddar Music logo

Source: Cheddar / Cheddar

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

If Hip-Hop’s proven anything in the decades it’s that there always room for new, culturally relevant content. It’s just a matter of whether or not there’s an audience for what you’re offering.

Well, the Cheddar network is about to debut a new one-of-a-kind program that’ll speak to the culture and those looking to carve out their own niche in it.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Beginning this month, Cheddar is debuting its brand new series dubbed Cheddar Music which will be hosted by journalist & industry insider Jen Deleon who will delve into Hip-Hop and how it can lead to entrepreneurship. BET veteran Malik Buie will serve as the showrunner. We’re sold.

“Hip-Hop has been a vehicle for entrepreneurship since its creation. Our show will examine hip-hop as a means to influence and impact all verticals of business,” said Cheddar veteran Justice Allen via a statement.

Some of the featured guests set to appear already include Roc-A-Fella co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke and up and coming rapper and viral star Saweetie along with a wide range of influential Hip-Hop figures.

Cheddar Music debuts on March 15 and will air every Thursday at 3PM EST on Sling, DirecTV, Hulu Live, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Roku, Philo, Fubo, Pluto as well as all Cheddar platforms including CheddarU.

Photo: Cheddar

Cheddar To Debut New Hip-Hop Entrepreneur Show This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

business , Cheddar , Hip-Hop

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
How Ruuude: Folks Reevaluate ‘Full House’ Episodes After…

Twitter has hilarious and insightful reactions to Lori Loughlin's conspiracy charges.
03.13.19
It’s Showtime: Apple Set To Unveil New TV…

Apple’s TV Streaming service has been one of the tech giants worst kept secrets, but it looks like the company…
03.13.19
Two Boys Died In An SUV That Rolled…

A Mississippi mother who left her three children in a vehicle that rolled into a creek has been arrested and…
03.12.19
Woman Wins 30 Different Lotto Prizes In The…

A Virginia woman chose to trust her instincts and now she’s a whole lot richer. Last month, Deborah Brown felt…
03.12.19
New Study Reveals Marijuana Before Sex Could Lead…

Also, when the data was adjusted for race, researchers found women who used a little weed before sex reported satisfactory…
03.12.19
Arkansas Police Release Footage Of Bradley Blackshire’s Shooting…

The video is compiled of dashcam footage as well as security cameras from local businesses near where the shooting occurred.
03.12.19
Day Care Worker Accused Of Forcing Kids To…

Channel 2 Action News reports that investigators in Georgia are preparing to interview a Cobb County day care worker who…
03.11.19
Man Arrested For The 70th Time

A Georgia man was arrested Thursday evening for the 70th time when Atlanta police spotted him driving a stolen car,…
03.11.19
Girl Found Dead In Duffel Bag Identified As…

A young girl found dead inside a duffel bag last week near a Los Angeles hiking trail has been identified as…
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of George Foreman has passed away. She was 42. Freeda, one of Big George’s 7 daughters followed…
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close