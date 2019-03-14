CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Joycelyn Savage’s Family Believes R. Kelly Coached Her To Lie To Cops

Savage has gone on record to say she is not being held against her will despite the speculation swirling about otherwise.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

R. Kelly Bond Hearing Held In Sexual Assault Case

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

The family of Joycelyn Savage is convinced that R. Kelly has some manner of control over her, to the point they say the R&B singer has coached her up to lie to the cops. The family has handed over evidence of this to the police after authorities traveled to Atlanta to collect the information.

Related: R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are Trying To Scam R. Kelly, Deny Singing Aspirations [VIDEO]

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell TMZ … federal investigators in New York involved in the R. Kelly sex trafficking probe flew to Atlanta last week to meet with the Savage family … and received a treasure trove of digital evidence.

We’re told the Savages had lots of digital records that they say display shady tactics from both R. Kelly and folks who were working for him, including a woman named Cheryl Mack … an ex-assistant who allegedly facilitated a meeting between Joycelyn and R. Kelly early on.

According to our sources, the records show Mack had arranged for Joycelyn to fly to Palm Springs to see R. Kelly in 2015. We’re told that meeting led to Joycelyn dropping everything and moving in with him, without her parents’ knowledge.

For the record, Joycelyn was 19 at the time this happened. She has been living with him since then.

The outlet adds that the family has emails and recordings of Kelly instructing Savage to conceal the true nature of their relationship should investigators come sniffing around.

Related: Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak Out: “He Tried To Break Me”

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary sat down with Gayle King in the recent CBS News interview featuring R. Kelly, with both women saying they’re operating on their own accord.

Photo: Getty

Joycelyn Savage’s Family Believes R. Kelly Coached Her To Lie To Cops was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Joycelyn Savage , r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man’s Murder Conviction Overturned After 12 Years In…

A Georgia man, who has served 12 years of his lifetime murder sentence, is entitled to a new trial after…
03.14.19
California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of…

Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, was convicted of child abuse in 2005 for starving and beating his 3-year-old son.
03.14.19
Woman Who Danced With The Obamas Turns 110…

Virginia McLaurin was celebrating turning 106 years old when she went viral, dancing with the Obamas in the White House.…
03.14.19
How Ruuude: Folks Reevaluate ‘Full House’ Episodes After…

Twitter has hilarious and insightful reactions to Lori Loughlin's conspiracy charges.
03.13.19
It’s Showtime: Apple Set To Unveil New TV…

Apple’s TV Streaming service has been one of the tech giants worst kept secrets, but it looks like the company…
03.13.19
Two Boys Died In An SUV That Rolled…

A Mississippi mother who left her three children in a vehicle that rolled into a creek has been arrested and…
03.12.19
Woman Wins 30 Different Lotto Prizes In The…

A Virginia woman chose to trust her instincts and now she’s a whole lot richer. Last month, Deborah Brown felt…
03.12.19
New Study Reveals Marijuana Before Sex Could Lead…

Also, when the data was adjusted for race, researchers found women who used a little weed before sex reported satisfactory…
03.12.19
Arkansas Police Release Footage Of Bradley Blackshire’s Shooting…

The video is compiled of dashcam footage as well as security cameras from local businesses near where the shooting occurred.
03.12.19
Day Care Worker Accused Of Forcing Kids To…

Channel 2 Action News reports that investigators in Georgia are preparing to interview a Cobb County day care worker who…
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close