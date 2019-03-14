Joycelyn Savage’s Family Believes R. Kelly Coached Her To Lie To Cops

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The family of Joycelyn Savage is convinced that R. Kelly has some manner of control over her, to the point they say the R&B singer has coached her up to lie to the cops. The family has handed over evidence of this to the police after authorities traveled to Atlanta to collect the information.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell TMZ … federal investigators in New York involved in the R. Kelly sex trafficking probe flew to Atlanta last week to meet with the Savage family … and received a treasure trove of digital evidence.

We’re told the Savages had lots of digital records that they say display shady tactics from both R. Kelly and folks who were working for him, including a woman named Cheryl Mack … an ex-assistant who allegedly facilitated a meeting between Joycelyn and R. Kelly early on.

According to our sources, the records show Mack had arranged for Joycelyn to fly to Palm Springs to see R. Kelly in 2015. We’re told that meeting led to Joycelyn dropping everything and moving in with him, without her parents’ knowledge.

For the record, Joycelyn was 19 at the time this happened. She has been living with him since then.

The outlet adds that the family has emails and recordings of Kelly instructing Savage to conceal the true nature of their relationship should investigators come sniffing around.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary sat down with Gayle King in the recent CBS News interview featuring R. Kelly, with both women saying they’re operating on their own accord.

D.L. Chandler

