News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Serena Williams Sings Karaoke After Pulling Out Of Tennis Match Due To Illness [Video]

Leave a comment

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Serena Williams belted out Ricky Martin’s classic Livin La Vida Loca just days after suffering dizziness and fatigue. Her illness cost her another shot at her first title since returning to the tournament circuit.

Williams and a group of friends reportedly sang karaoke tunes Wednesday night into Thursday morning at Neil’s Lounge in Indio, CA.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A rep for the bar tells The Blast they were very happy Williams came in, and hope she had a good time unwinding with her friends.

According to The Blast the girls sang a hit from the Spice Girls.

As for her drink of choice while singing, she was reportedly sipping on Cazadores tequila.

Williams is a huge karaoke fan, and says she regularly seeks out bars to sing her heart out ahead of big tournaments.

Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram [PHOTOS]
45 photos

Serena Williams Sings Karaoke After Pulling Out Of Tennis Match Due To Illness [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Serena Williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand…

Hours after at least 49 people were killed in shooting attacks at two New Zealand mosques, former President Barack Obama…
03.16.19
Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened…

Dyma Loving was arrested by Miami Dade police for reportedly being distraught after she called the cops to report her…
03.15.19
Black Employees Allege UPS Allowed Whites To Hang…

UPS has some explaining to do. Workers at a Midwest facility claim that the company turned a blind eye to…
03.15.19
2 Brothers Electrocuted, 1 Killed, Trying To Remove…

Brothers Reff and Calvin Teasley were electrocuted while trying to remove a drone from a tree. Reff was killed and…
03.15.19
$100K Bond Set For Teen Accused Of Racing…

A teenager accused of causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl was granted bond in a Georgia courtroom Thursday morning.…
03.15.19
2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bitcoin ATM From…

Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Georgia gas station overnight Thursday and stealing a Bitcoin ATM. The…
03.15.19
Man’s Murder Conviction Overturned After 12 Years In…

A Georgia man, who has served 12 years of his lifetime murder sentence, is entitled to a new trial after…
03.14.19
California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of…

Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, was convicted of child abuse in 2005 for starving and beating his 3-year-old son.
03.14.19
Woman Who Danced With The Obamas Turns 110…

Virginia McLaurin was celebrating turning 106 years old when she went viral, dancing with the Obamas in the White House.…
03.14.19
How Ruuude: Folks Reevaluate ‘Full House’ Episodes After…

Twitter has hilarious and insightful reactions to Lori Loughlin's conspiracy charges.
03.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close