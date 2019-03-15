Jazzy Report: The STD Rate Is Climbing!

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 03.15.19
According to the Center for Disease Control the STD rate among adults over 40 is climbing quickly. The most common STD is chlamydia and the number of syphilis has nearly doubled. The states that are leading the country with high STD rates are Alaska, Mississippi and Louisiana. We know you want to get your freak on but remember to be careful!

