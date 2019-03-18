Baltimore Police Seeking High School Seniors For Cadet Program

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

If you are a senior in high school and are thinking of a career in law enforcement, you can apply to be a Cadet with the Baltimore Police Department.

You’ll get hands-on experience prior to entering the police academy. Your time as a Cadet also goes towards your retirement.

To apply click here or call 410-396-2340 for more information.

