Baltimore Police Seeking High School Seniors For Cadet Program

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

If you are a senior in high school and are thinking of a career in law enforcement, you can apply to be a Cadet with the Baltimore Police Department.

You’ll get hands-on experience prior to entering the police academy. Your time as a Cadet also goes towards your retirement.

To apply click here or call 410-396-2340 for more information.

Baltimore Police Seeking High School Seniors For Cadet Program was originally published on 92q.com

