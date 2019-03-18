Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Get your tissues out because this video will make you laugh and cry at the same time! Anyday someone gets the news that they are cancer free and no longer have to undergo treatments is a good day. But when Lakesha Ball, a mom from Maryland, found out that she had received her last bit of chemo she got the opportunity to ring the cancer-free bell. And boy did she ever ring the bell!

Lakesha was receiving treatments for breast cancer from the University of Maryland Proton Center and her daughter captured the excitement her very last day of treatment.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is “the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity.” Congrats to Lakesha for beating it!

WATCH: Maryland Mom Had The Most Epic Cancer Free Celebration That Has Us Laughing and Crying! was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com

