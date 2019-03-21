CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At Bus Stop

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according to KHOU.

Kwan Tayes, 21, and Nickolaus Collins, 19, were arrested Monday at a home in Houston.

According to reports, the woman was 36 weeks pregnant and standing at a bus stop when someone started shooting. She was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to KHOU doctors say the woman is doing well and her baby is in excellent health.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that, earlier that day the brothers were arguing with a group of men at a business located behind the bus stop. They allegedly drove by the business later that evening and starting shooting.

Both brothers remain in custody. Tayes bond was reportedly set at $40,000 and Collins was set at $30,000.

