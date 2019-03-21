CLOSE
Jig Alert: Virgil Abloh’s First Louis Vuitton Sneaker Is Here [Photos]

Expensive hooping.

LOUIS VUITTON LV 408 TRAINER SNEAKER

Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

Are your hoop skills trash but you still want to stunt on the court? Louis Vuitton has you covered.

As spotted on High Snobiety Virgil Abloh’s has debuted his first sneaker as Lous Vuitton’s menswear director. The LV 408 Trainer is a shoe designed for basketball performance but with a one of one production process. According to the press release the 408’s are handmade in Italy and takes about six hours to assemble each pair. Why you ask? The sneaker is made from 106 pieces with 20 dedicated to the sole alone.

In terms of the build out we get a premium calf leather on the upper panel. The high top also offers support with a padded collar and Velcro strap. Additionally “Louis Vuitton” branding, handwritten by Abloh, lives on the shoe as well.

True to the retailer’s signature luxury positioning the shoe carries a $1,600 retail price. Given that the hypebeasts will probably eat these up, expect to pay double or triple on the resale market. You can purchase them for the time being here. Promotional trailer featuring former Harlem Globetrotter Christon Staples below.

Jig Alert: Virgil Abloh’s First Louis Vuitton Sneaker Is Here [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Louis Vuitton , virgil abloh

