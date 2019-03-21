Jazzy Report: Scientists Are Growing Brains

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 03.21.19
Scientists are reportedly growing mini-brains in dishes in their labs. Yes, you read that correctly, scientists are growing brains in an effort to cure motor neuron diseases. They’re made from human brain cells and are able to connect to spinal and muscular tissues. According to scientists it’s similar to the brain of a fetus at 12-16 weeks.

