CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Pimlico Owner: The Preakness Will Leave Baltimore

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Victor Espinoza

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

There’s no plan to keep the Preakness Stakes race in Baltimore.  That’s according to the Stronach Group, the owners of the Pimlico Race Course.

On Thursday, Mayor Catherine Pugh told members of the Legislative Black Caucus her team successfully negotiated to keep the race at Pimlico. But the race course owner, says that’s not true.

See Also: Baltimore Fighting Back Against Proposed Preakness Move in Lawsuit

The Stronach Group said it met with Pugh and other city leaders, but there was never a proposed plan on the table that was financially feasible.

A proposed state bill would make state funds available for the company to revamp another property in Laurel Park, possibly moving the Preakness from its historic site. Pugh sued the company this week in an effort to keep the race in Baltimore.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Pimlico Owner: The Preakness Will Leave Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Pimlico , preakness

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At…

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according…
03.21.19
Man Arrested Twice In 3 Days On Animal…

A Georgia man was arrested on animal cruelty charges twice in three days after a dog in his care was…
03.21.19
Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell-Martin Made Up Abuse…

Details in Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin‘s divorce and bankruptcy cases continue to be revealed, and Martin is now taking…
03.21.19
Robert Kraft To Reject Deal To Have Spa…

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft found himself the center of a potential scandal after he was seen on videotape…
03.20.19
Clout Chase: Apple Quietly Launches 2nd Generation AirPods,…

Apple is getting all of its announcements not related to its forthcoming TV streaming service out of the way. Earlier…
03.20.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Says His Cause Of…

Mia St. John spoke out on the coroner's report about her ex-husband's death.
03.20.19
Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently…

The movie mogul called Tynesha Evans' family after hearing of her tragic murder over the weekend.
03.20.19
4 Men Accused Of Holding 3-Year-Old At Gunpoint…

According to reports, four men held residents at gunpoint, including a 3-year-old, during a home invasion at a Georgia trailer…
03.20.19
According To Police Teen Committed Suicide While Cuffed…

Sarah Wilson’s parents believe she was killed by police. Police say Wilson had a gun, put it to her mouth…
03.19.19
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…

Just a few weeks after losing her father, journalist Soledad O’Brien shared the sad news of her mother’s passing on…
03.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close